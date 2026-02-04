Sengottaiyan Eyes Gobichettipalayam: A New Era for TVK
TVK leader K A Sengottaiyan announced his intention to contest from Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency, expressing confidence in the party's electoral success. He forecasted a bright future for TVK and touted its chances of forming the next government. Previously with AIADMK, Sengottaiyan is now aligned with Vijay's leadership.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, K A Sengottaiyan, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), voiced his ambition to contest from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency once more. He shared an optimistic projection for the party's future under the leadership of actor-politician Vijay.
Confident about TVK's prospects, Sengottaiyan predicted a majority win in the upcoming Assembly elections and a potential government formation. These comments came during the inauguration of the party's office at Vellankoil, near Gobichettipalayam.
Having served as a nine-time MLA with AIADMK until his expulsion in November 2025, Sengottaiyan now pins his political hopes on TVK. He plans to formally submit his candidacy petition with the party leadership on Friday.
- READ MORE ON:
- TVK
- Sengottaiyan
- Gobichettipalayam
- Assembly
- election
- Vijay
- politics
- AIADMK
- Vellankoil
- government
ALSO READ
Historic Gathering of State Election Commissioners: Strengthening Electoral Synergy
Fall from Grace: The Mandelson Scandal Unfolds in UK Politics
Fulton County Challenges FBI Election Records Seizure
BJP's Nitin Nabin Criticizes Telangana CM for 'Appeasement Politics'
Central Observers: A Crucial Directive for West Bengal Elections