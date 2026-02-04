Sengottaiyan Eyes Gobichettipalayam: A New Era for TVK

On Wednesday, K A Sengottaiyan, leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), voiced his ambition to contest from the Gobichettipalayam Assembly constituency once more. He shared an optimistic projection for the party's future under the leadership of actor-politician Vijay.

Confident about TVK's prospects, Sengottaiyan predicted a majority win in the upcoming Assembly elections and a potential government formation. These comments came during the inauguration of the party's office at Vellankoil, near Gobichettipalayam.

Having served as a nine-time MLA with AIADMK until his expulsion in November 2025, Sengottaiyan now pins his political hopes on TVK. He plans to formally submit his candidacy petition with the party leadership on Friday.