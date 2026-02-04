BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics

BJP President Nitin Nabin publicly accused the government in Telangana, led by Revanth Reddy, of practicing appeasement politics, which he claims is detrimental to Telugu culture and identity.

Speaking in Mahabubnagar, Nabin condemned the ruling party for allegedly promoting slogans that harm cultural and Sanatani traditions, targeting the Congress for what he described as Muslim-centric politics.

Nabin further criticized supposed governmental neglect towards the general Telugu population, instead fostering the Wakf Board's growth. He also reaffirmed BJP's dedication to Telangana's progress, citing initiatives like high-speed rail corridors and a turmeric board.

(With inputs from agencies.)