Left Menu

BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics

BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Telangana's Revanth Reddy-led government of engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting Telugu culture. He criticized the government's actions, highlighting an alleged attack on temples and supposed favoritism towards the Wakf Board. Nabin reiterated BJP's commitment to Telangana's development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:08 IST
BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President Nitin Nabin publicly accused the government in Telangana, led by Revanth Reddy, of practicing appeasement politics, which he claims is detrimental to Telugu culture and identity.

Speaking in Mahabubnagar, Nabin condemned the ruling party for allegedly promoting slogans that harm cultural and Sanatani traditions, targeting the Congress for what he described as Muslim-centric politics.

Nabin further criticized supposed governmental neglect towards the general Telugu population, instead fostering the Wakf Board's growth. He also reaffirmed BJP's dedication to Telangana's progress, citing initiatives like high-speed rail corridors and a turmeric board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

Westlife Foodworld Faces Profit Decline Amid Expansion Plans

 India
2
Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

Bridging Borders: Canada and India Strengthen Educational Ties

 India
3
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
4
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026