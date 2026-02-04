BJP Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
BJP president Nitin Nabin accused Telangana's Revanth Reddy-led government of engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting Telugu culture. He criticized the government's actions, highlighting an alleged attack on temples and supposed favoritism towards the Wakf Board. Nabin reiterated BJP's commitment to Telangana's development.
BJP President Nitin Nabin publicly accused the government in Telangana, led by Revanth Reddy, of practicing appeasement politics, which he claims is detrimental to Telugu culture and identity.
Speaking in Mahabubnagar, Nabin condemned the ruling party for allegedly promoting slogans that harm cultural and Sanatani traditions, targeting the Congress for what he described as Muslim-centric politics.
Nabin further criticized supposed governmental neglect towards the general Telugu population, instead fostering the Wakf Board's growth. He also reaffirmed BJP's dedication to Telangana's progress, citing initiatives like high-speed rail corridors and a turmeric board.
