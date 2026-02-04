Left Menu

BJP President Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics

BJP President Nitin Nabin accused the Telangana government, led by Revanth Reddy, of engaging in appeasement politics and neglecting the Telugu people's cultural identity. He claimed that the Congress government's policies promote a narrow mindset, undermine Sanatani traditions, and prioritize vote-bank politics over the general public's interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:58 IST
BJP President Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics
BJP President Nitin Nabin
  • Country:
  • India

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday criticized the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that it engages in appeasement politics and stifles the cultural identity of the Telugu people.

Speaking at a gathering in Mahabubnagar, Nabin attacked the Congress government, claiming it promotes a political ideology that undermines Sanatani traditions through divisive slogans such as "Congress is Muslim, Muslim is Congress." He further alleged that temples in Telangana have been targeted under Congress rule.

Nabin criticized the government for allegedly focusing on Muslim vote-bank politics rather than the general population. He pointed to the substantial land ownership of the Wakf Board as evidence of government prioritization of one group over society. He noted both BRS and Congress governments had failed to deliver on promises to Telangana, highlighting NDA's commitments like high-speed rail and a turmeric board.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

Haryana Police Bolsters Security Measures Statewide

 India
2
Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

Chandni Chowk Heist: Women Trio Busted for Jewellery Theft

 India
3
Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

Eswatini High Court Dismisses Deportation Agreement Challenge

 Global
4
EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

EU Resumes Trade Talks with U.S. Amid Greenland Dispute

 Belgium

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026