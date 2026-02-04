BJP President Accuses Telangana Government of Appeasement Politics

BJP President Nitin Nabin on Wednesday criticized the Telangana government, led by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, alleging that it engages in appeasement politics and stifles the cultural identity of the Telugu people.

Speaking at a gathering in Mahabubnagar, Nabin attacked the Congress government, claiming it promotes a political ideology that undermines Sanatani traditions through divisive slogans such as "Congress is Muslim, Muslim is Congress." He further alleged that temples in Telangana have been targeted under Congress rule.

Nabin criticized the government for allegedly focusing on Muslim vote-bank politics rather than the general population. He pointed to the substantial land ownership of the Wakf Board as evidence of government prioritization of one group over society. He noted both BRS and Congress governments had failed to deliver on promises to Telangana, highlighting NDA's commitments like high-speed rail and a turmeric board.

(With inputs from agencies.)