Protest Erupts Over Minister's Omission of B.R. Ambedkar in Speech
A protest was organized against Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for not naming B.R. Ambedkar in a Republic Day speech. Despite the minister's apology, the demand for his resignation intensified, as hundreds rallied, insisting on a written apology. A police complaint was also filed against Mahajan.
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Nashik to protest against Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan, demanding his resignation for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar by omitting his name in a Republic Day speech.
The protest began from the B.R. Ambedkar statue at Nashik Road railway station, with participants waving blue flags and carrying placards. The controversy began when a Forest Department employee objected to the omission during the minister's official speech in Nashik.
Despite Mahajan's clarification and apology, calling the omission unintentional, the issue escalated. The employee insisted on a written apology and filed a police complaint against the minister, fueling the public outcry for accountability.
