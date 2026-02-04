Left Menu

Protest Erupts Over Minister's Omission of B.R. Ambedkar in Speech

A protest was organized against Maharashtra minister Girish Mahajan for not naming B.R. Ambedkar in a Republic Day speech. Despite the minister's apology, the demand for his resignation intensified, as hundreds rallied, insisting on a written apology. A police complaint was also filed against Mahajan.

Updated: 04-02-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 18:56 IST
Hundreds of demonstrators gathered in Nashik to protest against Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Girish Mahajan, demanding his resignation for allegedly insulting B.R. Ambedkar by omitting his name in a Republic Day speech.

The protest began from the B.R. Ambedkar statue at Nashik Road railway station, with participants waving blue flags and carrying placards. The controversy began when a Forest Department employee objected to the omission during the minister's official speech in Nashik.

Despite Mahajan's clarification and apology, calling the omission unintentional, the issue escalated. The employee insisted on a written apology and filed a police complaint against the minister, fueling the public outcry for accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

