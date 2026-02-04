Left Menu

Phone Tapping Controversy: Reddy's Stirring Allegations Against BRS Chief

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accused BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) of monitoring conversations through phone tapping during his previous regime. Reddy's allegations point towards extensive surveillance, including targeting judges, journalists, and opposition leaders. He urged voters to choose Congress in the upcoming municipal polls.

In a fierce accusation against BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy claimed that the former regime conducted extensive phone tapping, invading the privacy of many, including judges, movie stars, and opposition figures.

The accusations were launched during a rally, highlighting a scandal where even personal conversations were allegedly monitored. Reddy criticized the BRS regime, asserting that their ten-year rule was marred by corruption and misconduct.

Encouraging citizens to support Congress in the municipal elections, Reddy condemned BRS for alleged misuse of power, urging voters to reject them despite any incentives offered by the opposing party.

