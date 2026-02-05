Terry Clark: New Leader for PGA of America

In a significant leadership change, the PGA of America has appointed Terry Clark as its new chief executive officer. Clark, who will assume his new role on March 2, replaces Derek Sprague, who stepped down to focus on family commitments.

Clark joins from UnitedHealth Group, where he was the chief marketing officer. His experience on the PGA of America board since 2024 has earned him widespread respect and trust from his colleagues. Nathan Charnes, the PGA of America Vice President, highlighted Clark's disciplined leadership and sound judgment.

The PGA of America, distinct from the PGA Tour, is responsible for prestigious events such as the PGA Championship and the Ryder Cup. Clark's appointment signals a new era for the organization and its members.

(With inputs from agencies.)