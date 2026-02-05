US-China Relations: Analyzing Tensions Amid Trump's Globally Impactful Policies

In a significant development, US President Donald Trump held a wide-ranging conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping, tackling essential geopolitical issues. The talks emphasized the ongoing US effort to isolate Iran, amidst heightened tensions due to Iran's heavy-handed response to recent protests and its nuclear ambitions.

The discussion extended to pressing matters in the US-China relationship, focusing on trade and Taiwan. While Beijing remains steadfast on Taiwan's unification, the US's defensive arms sales to the democratic island have ruffled feathers. These transactions exceed USD 10 billion, drawing an angry rebuff from China, which demands cautious handling of such sensitive matters.

Amidst global trade disruptions, Trump is pushing for US strategic interests, including a controversial bid to annex Greenland. Despite rebuffed attempts, Trump navigates complexities, contemplating a future nuclear arms treaty involving China while addressing critical mineral supply chain security, fortifying relations with other global partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)