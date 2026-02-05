Unmasking Vulnerabilities: Puerto Rico's Voting Machines Under Scrutiny

A team from Tulsi Gabbard's office, working under the directive of President Donald Trump's intelligence chief, conducted an investigation into Puerto Rico's voting machines last spring. Sources indicate the aim was to collaborate with the FBI in probing allegations that Venezuela hacked these machines, although no evidence emerged.

Gabbard's office confirmed the investigation while distancing it from Venezuela, citing its focus on vulnerabilities in Puerto Rico's electronic voting systems. Despite this, the probe forms part of a broader Trump administration effort to challenge voter fraud post-2020 election, raising concerns about intelligence overstepping boundaries typically reserved for law enforcement.

Authorities noted security gaps in the machines due to outdated cellular technology and software flaws, risking electoral integrity. The investigation, involving cooperation with the FBI and national security officials, underscores ongoing concerns over cybersecurity threats and the appropriate scope of the nation's intelligence operations related to domestic election matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)