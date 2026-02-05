Left Menu

Unmasking Vulnerabilities: Puerto Rico's Voting Machines Under Scrutiny

A probe led by Tulsi Gabbard's team investigated possible vulnerabilities in Puerto Rico's electronic voting systems. Despite suspicions of Venezuelan interference, no evidence was found. The operation, part of a broader effort to re-examine electoral security, highlights ongoing concerns about cybersecurity threats in U.S. elections and authority overreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 05:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 05:08 IST
Unmasking Vulnerabilities: Puerto Rico's Voting Machines Under Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A team from Tulsi Gabbard's office, working under the directive of President Donald Trump's intelligence chief, conducted an investigation into Puerto Rico's voting machines last spring. Sources indicate the aim was to collaborate with the FBI in probing allegations that Venezuela hacked these machines, although no evidence emerged.

Gabbard's office confirmed the investigation while distancing it from Venezuela, citing its focus on vulnerabilities in Puerto Rico's electronic voting systems. Despite this, the probe forms part of a broader Trump administration effort to challenge voter fraud post-2020 election, raising concerns about intelligence overstepping boundaries typically reserved for law enforcement.

Authorities noted security gaps in the machines due to outdated cellular technology and software flaws, risking electoral integrity. The investigation, involving cooperation with the FBI and national security officials, underscores ongoing concerns over cybersecurity threats and the appropriate scope of the nation's intelligence operations related to domestic election matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Speaker Takes Preventive Action

Turbulence in Lok Sabha: Speaker Takes Preventive Action

 India
2
Weather Woes: Berlin Airport Grounded by Ice and Snow

Weather Woes: Berlin Airport Grounded by Ice and Snow

 Global
3
Karnataka Launches Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Factories

Karnataka Launches Crackdown on Illegal Foreign Nationals and Drug Factories

 India
4
EU Declines Gatekeeper Status for Apple's Maps and Ads

EU Declines Gatekeeper Status for Apple's Maps and Ads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026