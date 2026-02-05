Tensions Rise as Australian Teen Charged Over Threats to Israeli President
An Australian teenager faces charges for allegedly making online threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog ahead of his visit. The threats also targeted former U.S. President Donald Trump. Police have seized equipment during their investigation. Herzog's visit has sparked protests, prompting increased security measures.
- Country:
- Australia
An Australian teenager has been charged for allegedly making online threats against Israeli President Isaac Herzog, set to visit Australia shortly. The Australian Federal Police highlighted that the threats were made on a social media platform aimed at a foreign head of state and internationally protected person.
The charges carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years. While police did not specifically name the target, Australian media identified Herzog as the intended recipient, with additional threats allegedly targeted at former U.S. President Donald Trump. The teenager has been denied bail and is expected in court in Sydney later this week.
Heightened tensions accompany Herzog's visit, with plans to meet victims of a recent shooting. Pro-Palestinian groups have organized protests, leading to escalated security measures and protest restrictions in some Sydney areas. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles ensured Herzog would receive customary security for visiting dignitaries.
