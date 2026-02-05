Left Menu

Democracy Under Siege: Trump's Impact on U.S. Human Rights

Human Rights Watch's annual report criticizes former U.S. President Donald Trump for undermining American democracy through immigration crackdowns and neglect of voting rights while empowering authoritarian regimes globally. The report highlights the global implications of U.S. policies under Trump's administration, emphasizing the need for vigilance in the fight for human rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 03:53 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 03:53 IST
In its latest annual report, Human Rights Watch has issued a stark warning about the challenges to U.S. democracy under the leadership of former President Donald Trump, citing his administration's hardline immigration policies and threats to voting rights as key issues.

Philippe Bolopion, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, expressed concern over the U.S.'s apparent support for global autocrats, emphasizing the wider implications for human rights around the world. The organization alleged that Trump's policies were bolstering autocratic regimes in countries like Russia and China.

Despite criticism from the White House, which claimed the group suffers from 'Trump Derangement Syndrome,' the report highlights significant human rights abuses in various countries and signals a decline in democratic values within the United States. This comes amidst a backdrop of protests and ongoing debates on immigration and asylum policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

