Tragedy Averted: Minister Updates on Missed Fatal Flight with Ajit Pawar

Former Maharashtra minister Mahadev Jankar narrowly avoided the fatal aircraft crash that killed Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar. Jankar was scheduled to fly with Pawar but missed the flight. This incident marks a significant loss for the state, as Jankar recalls his interaction with Pawar before the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-02-2026 09:11 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 09:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, Mahadev Jankar, a former minister from Maharashtra, disclosed that he narrowly escaped a tragic aircraft crash that claimed the lives of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others last week. Jankar missed his scheduled flight with Pawar due to a delay in reaching Mumbai.

The chartered aircraft crashed just 200 meters from the edge of Baramati airport's runway, resulting in a devastating loss for the state. Jankar, who heads the Rashtriya Samaj Paksha and has significant influence in parts of Maharashtra, expressed profound sorrow over Pawar's untimely demise.

The Dhangar community leader, known for his tenure as Minister for Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development, and Fisheries in 2016, highlighted the gravity of this incident, marking it as a major setback for Maharashtra's political landscape.

