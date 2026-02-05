Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Celebrates 58th Birthday with Blessings

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang celebrated his 58th birthday on Thursday, receiving warm wishes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders.

Tamang, who sought the blessings of his mother Dhan Maya Tamang on this special day, expressed gratitude for the love and support.

The Chief Minister vowed to continue serving Sikkim wholeheartedly, acknowledging the guidance from national leaders and the emotional support of his family.