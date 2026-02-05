Left Menu

Governor Commends West Bengal's Dedication to Rights Amidst Political Tensions

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose highlighted the state's focus on democratic rights despite political challenges. While praising government efforts to bolster economy and industrial growth, he also touched on electoral roll controversies. His assembly address concluded amid politically charged slogans.

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose affirmed the government's steadfast commitment to safeguarding democratic and fundamental rights, despite ongoing challenges and controversies, during his address to the legislative assembly.

Governor Bose praised the state's efforts to secure the 'safest city' title for Kolkata and highlighted significant strides in commerce and industry to boost employment, such as new economic corridors and the Tajpur port project.

However, his address concluded on a politically tense note, marked by contrasting chants from treasury and opposition factions, underscoring ongoing political tensions in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

