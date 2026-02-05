Left Menu

Controversy Brewing Over Special Intensive Revision in West Bengal

The West Bengal government raised concerns in the assembly regarding alleged difficulties caused by the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, attributing voter distress to the process. The assembly's proposal was rejected by the Speaker, citing pending legal proceedings at the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 13:39 IST
The West Bengal government recently voiced its concerns through a resolution in the assembly, highlighting the alleged challenges citizens face due to the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shovandeb Chattopadhyay criticized the process, claiming it led to voter harassment and was linked to the deaths of 107 individuals due to related anxiety. The minister accused the Election Commission of causing undue stress in the lead-up to state assembly elections.

However, Speaker Biman Banerjee rejected the resolution, arguing that the assembly could not discuss the matter as it was currently under review by the Supreme Court.

