Laddu Adulteration Allegations Stir Political Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, at a press conference, stated that the CBI had not granted a clean chit to the YSRCP concerning the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scandal.

Kalyan emphasized the sensitivity of faith and warned against making reckless statements, criticizing the opposition for hurtful comments regarding religious sentiments. He revealed allegations that the YSRCP government may have used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in making the revered laddus.

These claims have sparked widespread controversy, impacting millions of devotees across the country. Kalyan asserted the importance of disclosing the truth to the public despite its delicate nature, underscoring the necessity of transparency in matters of faith and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)