Laddu Adulteration Allegations Stir Political Controversy

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan claims CBI did not clear YSRCP in Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration case. Allegations of using animal fats by the previous regime have sparked a nationwide uproar, affecting religious sentiments. Truth needs to be divulged to the public, Kalyan insisted.

Amaravati | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, at a press conference, stated that the CBI had not granted a clean chit to the YSRCP concerning the Tirupati laddu ghee adulteration scandal.

Kalyan emphasized the sensitivity of faith and warned against making reckless statements, criticizing the opposition for hurtful comments regarding religious sentiments. He revealed allegations that the YSRCP government may have used substandard ingredients, including animal fat, in making the revered laddus.

These claims have sparked widespread controversy, impacting millions of devotees across the country. Kalyan asserted the importance of disclosing the truth to the public despite its delicate nature, underscoring the necessity of transparency in matters of faith and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

