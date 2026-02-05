Left Menu

Tensions Mount in Manipur: Kuki Groups Demand Shutdown Amid Political Developments

Several Kuki groups in Manipur are protesting against community legislators participating in government formation. They have called for a shutdown in Churachandpur, with protests across Kuki Zo-dominated areas. Ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities has led to political tensions and demands for a separate Kuki administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:31 IST
Kuki groups in Manipur have issued a stern warning to their community legislators, prohibiting involvement in government formation processes following recent ethnic violence. The decision has led to a proposed 'total shutdown' in Churachandpur and protests in several Kuki-dominated areas.

On Wednesday, BJP MLA Yumnam Khemchand Singh became Manipur's 13th Chief Minister, nearly a year after former Chief Minister N Biren Singh resigned amid violence between Meitei and Kuki communities. New deputy chief ministers, including Kuki MLA Nemcha Kipgen and Naga People's Front legislator L Dikho, were sworn in.

Kuki militant groups and the Joint Forum of Seven insist that any MLA disregarding their demands does so individually. As tensions rise, concerns about potential violence and targeted attacks on properties remain, with the Hmar tribe cautioning against any acts of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

