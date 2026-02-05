Left Menu

Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged unwavering support for Kashmiri people on Kashmir Solidarity Day. Tensions with India were heightened by recent conflicts, and claims of increased terrorism acts. Pakistan's leadership remains committed to Kashmir's inclusion, linking it to their foreign policy and drawing parallels with Palestine.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 21:16 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 21:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri people, highlighting solidarity rallies nationwide on Kashmir Solidarity Day. He stressed honoring Kashmiris' wishes through UNSC resolutions.

In Muzaffarabad, Sharif assured support on behalf of Pakistani leadership, countering India's stance that Jammu and Kashmir are integral to India. He referenced the heightened diplomatic focus following the 2025 conflict.

Accusing India of escalating terrorism, Sharif's address linked Kashmir with Palestine, evoking figures like Burhan Wani and Syed Ali Geelani. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari maintained Pakistan's steadfast moral support as rallies echoed the nation's solidarity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

