Pakistan Reaffirms Support for Kashmir Amid Rising Tensions

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reiterated Pakistan's commitment to the Kashmiri people, highlighting solidarity rallies nationwide on Kashmir Solidarity Day. He stressed honoring Kashmiris' wishes through UNSC resolutions.

In Muzaffarabad, Sharif assured support on behalf of Pakistani leadership, countering India's stance that Jammu and Kashmir are integral to India. He referenced the heightened diplomatic focus following the 2025 conflict.

Accusing India of escalating terrorism, Sharif's address linked Kashmir with Palestine, evoking figures like Burhan Wani and Syed Ali Geelani. Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari maintained Pakistan's steadfast moral support as rallies echoed the nation's solidarity.

