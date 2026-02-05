Sukhbir Badal Dares Punjab Government Amidst 'Saroops' Controversy

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has openly challenged the Punjab government, accusing it of exploiting the police force for political purposes.

Badal alleged the ongoing investigation into the missing 'saroops' is being used to unfairly target the Akali party. He personally confronted the DGP, daring him to file charges.

Amid rising tensions, Badal vowed to resist any wrongful actions by authorities and assured the public of his firm's transparency and legitimacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)