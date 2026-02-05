Sukhbir Badal Dares Punjab Government Amidst 'Saroops' Controversy
Sukhbir Singh Badal confronts the Punjab government, claiming misuse of police in the 'saroops' investigation to target Akali leadership. He challenges the DGP to arrest him, alleging the government's efforts to tarnish SAD’s reputation and popularity. Despite accusations, Badal insists on the legality of his business dealings.
SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has openly challenged the Punjab government, accusing it of exploiting the police force for political purposes.
Badal alleged the ongoing investigation into the missing 'saroops' is being used to unfairly target the Akali party. He personally confronted the DGP, daring him to file charges.
Amid rising tensions, Badal vowed to resist any wrongful actions by authorities and assured the public of his firm's transparency and legitimacy.
