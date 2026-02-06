Tequila Town Turmoil: Mayor Arrested in Cartel Corruption Scandal

The gripping arrest of the Tequila mayor unveils a sordid tale of collusion with the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, known for its notorious influence in Mexico. The operation underscores the perils that businesses encounter within Mexico, especially in regions prone to cartel activities.

Mayor Diego Rivera was apprehended along with various town officials amid federal raids, confirming their involvement in an extensive corruption ring that targeted major distillers like Becle. Accusations indicate that Rivera's administration demanded excessive property taxes and fines from companies, some reportedly up to 20 times the legal rate, seriously impacting business operations in the municipality.

The investigation revealed deeper issues, including the misappropriation of public funds and further ties with CJNG. This scandal adds to previous controversies surrounding Rivera, heightening concerns about cartel influence in local governance and business environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)