Trump and Starmer Clash Over Chagos Archipelago Lease Deal

Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday declared his intention to protect a joint US-UK airbase located in the Chagos Archipelago militarily, following discussions with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Trump referred to a 2025 agreement by Prime Minister Starmer that cedes sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago, including the island housing the airbase. He had criticized this deal as demonstrating "total weakness" and "great stupidity."

Trump asserted that if the lease deal ever collapses or poses a threat to U.S. operations at the base, he retains the right to militarily secure U.S. interests in Diego Garcia. The British government has not provided any comment yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)