US-Cuba Relations: Aid Amidst Accusations of 'Energy Blockade'

The US has pledged an additional $6 million in aid to Cuba amidst rising tensions, as both nations exchange accusations over an 'energy blockade'. The aid comprises necessities for those impacted by Hurricane Melissa, while Cuba's President Díaz-Canel calls for dialogue under terms respecting Cuba's sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sanjuan | Updated: 06-02-2026 03:39 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 03:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United States announced an extra USD 6 million in humanitarian aid to Cuba, responding to escalating tensions and resource scarcity on the island. The support is aimed particularly at those affected by Hurricane Melissa in Cuba's eastern region, as relations between the two countries grow increasingly strained.

Jeremy Lewin, a senior US Department of State official, dismissed assertions linking Cuba's current crisis to halted oil supplies from Venezuela, accusing the Cuban government of mismanagement and hoarding resources. He emphasized that American assistance would be monitored to prevent diversion by the Cuban regime.

Amidst this, Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel criticized US sanctions and described a psychological campaign against Cuba, emphasizing the impacts on vital sectors like transport and food production. Still, he expressed openness to dialogue with the US, conditional on respecting Cuba's sovereignty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

