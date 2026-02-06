Political Firestorm: Rahul Gandhi's 'Traitor' Remark Sparks National Debate

In a heated political exchange, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday fiercely criticized Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, urging an apology from the entire party. The row stems from Gandhi's controversial 'traitor' remark directed at Union Minister of State for Railways, Ravneet Singh Bittu, during a verbal confrontation near the Makar Dwar of Parliament.

The altercation saw Gandhi labeling Bittu as a 'traitor' and Bittu responding by calling Gandhi 'Desh ke dushman'. The situation escalated as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Rajya Sabha, condemned Gandhi's comments as an insult to the Sikh community and indicative of Congress's 'peak arrogance'.

PM Modi questioned the rationale behind labeling someone a traitor for switching political allegiance, stressing that such accusations exacerbate tensions and could further damage Congress's standing. 'This shows the hatred Congress carries,' Modi asserted, warning that such attitudes will lead to the party's decline.

(With inputs from agencies.)