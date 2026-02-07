Left Menu

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Uphold Minority Reservations Amid Political Joust

Telangana's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, has reinforced his commitment to minorities by upholding the 4% reservation policy. Addressing a Nizamabad gathering, Reddy emphasized his party's historic support for Muslims and announced future legislative action against hate speech, amid ongoing political discourse with the BJP.

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy (Photo/I &PR Telangana) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Friday reiterated his administration's dedication to maintaining the 4% reservation for minorities, affirming Congress's longstanding support for the Muslim community. Speaking in Nizamabad, Reddy highlighted past achievements, including appointing a Muslim President and engaging prominent Muslim leaders.

In response to BJP leader Ramchander Rao's nickname "Revanthuddin," Reddy embraced the title, underscoring his acceptance across diverse communities. He remarked on his readiness to accept other variations of his name that reflect inclusivity.

Earlier, CM Reddy announced plans to introduce a legislative measure to counter hate speech in the upcoming Assembly session. He underlined the necessity for strict laws to maintain peace, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

During a recent Hyderabad event, Reddy praised Congress's role in India's independence and the contribution of the Jamiat organization to the nation's progress. He recalled the electoral support from both Hindus and Muslims in 2019 and challenged Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

