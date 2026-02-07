Left Menu

PM Lauds Sadanandan Master's Remarkable Maiden Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised BJP-nominated MP C Sadanandan Master's maiden speech in the Upper House, highlighting his moral strength and commitment. Modi acknowledged Sadanandan's calm demeanor and patriotism. Sadanandan, who showcased his artificial limbs during his speech, attributed Kerala's political climate as being tired of existing parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-02-2026 13:29 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 13:29 IST
PM Lauds Sadanandan Master's Remarkable Maiden Speech
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the maiden speech of BJP-nominated MP C Sadanandan Master in the Rajya Sabha, noting his moral strength and conviction. Modi conveyed his admiration in a letter, praising Sadanandan's calm and confident demeanor as he addressed critical issues during his inaugural address.

Sadanandan, who revealed his artificial limbs during his speech, claimed he lost his legs in an attack by CPI(M) workers. The display stirred an uproar and criticism from CPI(M), but Modi commended Sadanandan's courage and dedication, drawing attention to his longstanding service and commitment to national ideas.

Sadanandan expressed gratitude for Modi's appreciation, emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation. Modi highlighted Sadanandan's patriotic sentiments and concern for Kerala's development, asserting that Kerala's political landscape is ready for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advancing Collective Transformation: PM Modi in Kuala Lumpur.

Guiding word of our ties is IMPACT -- India Malaysia Partnership for Advanci...

 Global
2
Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

Security Forces Uncover Massive Maoist Arms Cache in Chhattisgarh

 India
3
From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

From Brink to Brilliance: The Tata Elxsi Turnaround

 India
4
Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

Rashid Khan's Take on T20 World Cup Expansion

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026