PM Lauds Sadanandan Master's Remarkable Maiden Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the maiden speech of BJP-nominated MP C Sadanandan Master in the Rajya Sabha, noting his moral strength and conviction. Modi conveyed his admiration in a letter, praising Sadanandan's calm and confident demeanor as he addressed critical issues during his inaugural address.

Sadanandan, who revealed his artificial limbs during his speech, claimed he lost his legs in an attack by CPI(M) workers. The display stirred an uproar and criticism from CPI(M), but Modi commended Sadanandan's courage and dedication, drawing attention to his longstanding service and commitment to national ideas.

Sadanandan expressed gratitude for Modi's appreciation, emphasizing his commitment to serving the nation. Modi highlighted Sadanandan's patriotic sentiments and concern for Kerala's development, asserting that Kerala's political landscape is ready for change.

