Vijay's Political Debut: A Star's Journey into Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is eyeing two constituencies in Chennai, Velachery and Virugambakkam, for his electoral debut in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. His fan club, Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, saw success in the 2021 civic polls. Vijay's party, TVK, promotes secular social justice and opposes the BJP and ruling DMK.

Updated: 07-02-2026 16:54 IST
Vijay's Political Debut: A Star's Journey into Tamil Nadu Politics
Vijay
  Country:
  India

Actor-politician Vijay is gearing up for his inaugural entry into the Tamil Nadu political arena, with Velachery and Virugambakkam being considered as potential constituencies for his bid. Sources indicate he is consulting with party members before making a final decision.

In the 2021 rural civic elections, candidates from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan club, secured 115 seats. Besides the Chennai constituencies, Vijay is also exploring Vikravandi, Vedaranyam, and Vedasandur as options. His choice of seats aligns with the strategic selection based on electoral prospects.

Vijay's political party, TVK, which champions secular social justice inspired by B R Ambedkar and others, was launched in February 2024 with the election symbol 'whistle.' TVK opposes both the BJP and DMK, while showing openness to alliances for future polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

