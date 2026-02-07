Vijay's Political Debut: A Star's Journey into Tamil Nadu Politics

Actor-politician Vijay is gearing up for his inaugural entry into the Tamil Nadu political arena, with Velachery and Virugambakkam being considered as potential constituencies for his bid. Sources indicate he is consulting with party members before making a final decision.

In the 2021 rural civic elections, candidates from Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, his fan club, secured 115 seats. Besides the Chennai constituencies, Vijay is also exploring Vikravandi, Vedaranyam, and Vedasandur as options. His choice of seats aligns with the strategic selection based on electoral prospects.

Vijay's political party, TVK, which champions secular social justice inspired by B R Ambedkar and others, was launched in February 2024 with the election symbol 'whistle.' TVK opposes both the BJP and DMK, while showing openness to alliances for future polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)