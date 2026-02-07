Epstein Files Unravel Europe's Elite: A Royal and Political Scandal

The Jeffrey Epstein files, released by the US Department of Justice, have sent tremors through Europe's elite, entangling politicians, diplomats, and royals in a network of scandalous relations. This extensive trove of documents has left a trail of career disruptions, legal probes, and public disgrace.

Britain is particularly shaken, with former UK Ambassador Peter Mandelson fired and under investigation, while former Prince Andrew faces ongoing legal battles. These revelations have even ensnared Prime Minister Keir Starmer, threatening his political standing. Other European nations are also embroiled in political upheaval.

As countries like Norway launch investigations, the files reveal the deep-rooted influence Epstein had over European political and social structures. This global network highlights the entanglements between power and privilege, translating into a dramatic fall from grace for many involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)