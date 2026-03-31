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Media Mogul Showdown: Royals and Celebs Take on the Daily Mail

Prince Harry, Elton John, and other celebrities are suing the Daily Mail's publisher for alleged unlawful activities. The publisher denies the accusations, calling them baseless. The High Court's judge is expected to deliver a ruling after considering evidence from both claimants and former journalists from the publisher.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 22:27 IST
Media Mogul Showdown: Royals and Celebs Take on the Daily Mail
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The high-stakes legal battle at London's High Court sees Prince Harry and singer Elton John among those accusing the Daily Mail's publisher of unlawful activities.

This tense trial, overseen by Judge Matthew Nicklin, explores accusations against Associated Newspapers, charged with hacking and deception for over two decades, charges vehemently denied.

Accusers, represented by lawyer David Sherborne, claim malpractice via private investigators, while the defense, led by Antony White, asserts the absence of credible evidence. A conclusion awaits as Judge Nicklin deliberates extensively on the complex matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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