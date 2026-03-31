Media Mogul Showdown: Royals and Celebs Take on the Daily Mail

The high-stakes legal battle at London's High Court sees Prince Harry and singer Elton John among those accusing the Daily Mail's publisher of unlawful activities.

This tense trial, overseen by Judge Matthew Nicklin, explores accusations against Associated Newspapers, charged with hacking and deception for over two decades, charges vehemently denied.

Accusers, represented by lawyer David Sherborne, claim malpractice via private investigators, while the defense, led by Antony White, asserts the absence of credible evidence. A conclusion awaits as Judge Nicklin deliberates extensively on the complex matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)