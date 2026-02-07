Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Misconduct

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused senior Congress leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia of making offensive gestures towards women during a recent rally. He called for their expulsion and indicated the matter will be deliberated in a cabinet meeting, urging the women's commission to take note.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:12 IST
Political Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Misconduct
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp political altercation in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious accusations against senior Congress figures. Sarma claimed that leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia made inappropriate gestures towards women at a recent party rally.

Speaking to reporters during a government event, Sarma emphasized that the alleged gestures, reportedly made from a bus during the Congress's state-wide rally, were directed towards all Assamese women. He insisted the Congress party should remove both leaders from their positions.

Sarma revealed that he has instructed the video record of the incident to be forwarded to the women's commission for further action. Additionally, the chief minister criticized local media for their lack of coverage and mentioned the issue would be a topic at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026