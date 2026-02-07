Political Tensions Rise in Assam Over Alleged Misconduct

In a sharp political altercation in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has leveled serious accusations against senior Congress figures. Sarma claimed that leaders Bhupen Kumar Borah and Debabrata Saikia made inappropriate gestures towards women at a recent party rally.

Speaking to reporters during a government event, Sarma emphasized that the alleged gestures, reportedly made from a bus during the Congress's state-wide rally, were directed towards all Assamese women. He insisted the Congress party should remove both leaders from their positions.

Sarma revealed that he has instructed the video record of the incident to be forwarded to the women's commission for further action. Additionally, the chief minister criticized local media for their lack of coverage and mentioned the issue would be a topic at the upcoming cabinet meeting.

(With inputs from agencies.)