JRP's Bold Stand: Contested Seats or Independent Fight?

The Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) has stirred the political scene by demanding two seats in the upcoming Assembly elections from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The JRP, a relatively new ally to the UDF, threatens to contest independently if not granted their requested constituencies.

The party, previously associated with the BJP-led NDA, realigned with the UDF under assurances of seat allocations. JRP's district vice president, A Chandhunni, expressed dissatisfaction as the UDF appears to waver on their initial promise.

He further urged UDF leaders to honor their commitment, reminding them of the initial agreements made during the alliance formation. As tensions rise, C K Janu, a prominent tribal leader, is poised to contest in Mananthavady if the dispute continues.