Left Menu

JRP's Bold Stand: Contested Seats or Independent Fight?

The Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) demands two Assembly seats in Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery as part of the UDF promise. With UDF reconsidering the allocation, JRP threatens to contest independently. Tribal leader C K Janu emerges as the prospective candidate for Mananthavady.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-02-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 18:19 IST
JRP's Bold Stand: Contested Seats or Independent Fight?
  • Country:
  • India

The Janadhipathya Rashtriya Party (JRP) has stirred the political scene by demanding two seats in the upcoming Assembly elections from the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The JRP, a relatively new ally to the UDF, threatens to contest independently if not granted their requested constituencies.

The party, previously associated with the BJP-led NDA, realigned with the UDF under assurances of seat allocations. JRP's district vice president, A Chandhunni, expressed dissatisfaction as the UDF appears to waver on their initial promise.

He further urged UDF leaders to honor their commitment, reminding them of the initial agreements made during the alliance formation. As tensions rise, C K Janu, a prominent tribal leader, is poised to contest in Mananthavady if the dispute continues.

TRENDING

1
Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

Unexpected Turn of Events for Mohammad Siraj: A Dream Come True

 India
2
England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

England Triumphs Over Wales with Decisive Victory

 Global
3
First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

First Meeting of Trump's Board of Peace Aims for Global Conflict Resolution

 Global
4
Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

Stabbing Spree at Russian University Leaves Students Injured

 Russian Federation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Quantum computing edges into healthcare AI: Progress and gaps

Education’s AI revolution leaves many students behind

Why circular economy progress depends on more than emerging technologies

AI governance across EU, US, and China fails to address rising energy and carbon footprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026