Congress Cements Its Stronghold: Minister Reddy's Vote Appeal for Nalgonda Civic Polls

In a fervent appeal to voters, Roads and Buildings and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy reiterated Nalgonda's status as a Congress stronghold, urging residents to back party candidates in the forthcoming civic polls on February 11. Reddy underscored ongoing development projects worth Rs 2,200 crore, asserting sustained growth hinges on Congress leadership.

Reddy assured constituents that Congress corporators would prioritize citizen concerns, directly escalating issues to him for swift resolution. He highlighted state-backed developmental projects and credited the Pratik Foundation's investment in education and healthcare, citing the Rs 8.50 crore Pratik Government School as a testament to his commitment.

Vowing to transform Nalgonda into a 'Super Smart City,' Reddy announced targeted development for Ward No. 8 and promised completion of a crucial CC road within three months. He pledged housing for eligible families and urged voters to choose Congress candidates, warning that alternative loyalties could stymie regional advancement.

