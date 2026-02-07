Democracy in Balance: Equal Voice for Opposition in West Bengal Assembly

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring equal speaking rights for opposition members amidst approaching elections. Banerjee highlighted the Assembly as a 'temple of democracy,' stressing that the opposition deserves as much time as treasury benches to make democracy effective.

The Speaker pointed out that his efforts to engage opposition members in discussions aimed to enrich the House's debates. Banerjee claimed Bengal is unique among states, providing equal speaking time for opposition representatives. This approach seeks to address people's issues effectively without personal bias.

Acknowledging Banerjee's role, Power Minister Aroop Biswas expressed disappointment over the opposition's absence during crucial discussions, though he appreciated the participation of some BJP MLAs. The Assembly has had 166 sittings and passed 91 bills since the new government's formation in 2021. Elections are imminent.

(With inputs from agencies.)