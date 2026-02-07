Prime Minister's Lok Sabha Reply Stalled by Opposition Chaos

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, CR Patil, has accused Congress of deliberately obstructing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ability to address the Lok Sabha. According to Patil, the Congress's actions resulted in a chaotic atmosphere in the House, preventing the planned reply from the Prime Minister.

Patil further claimed that Congress members, including women MPs, created a tense environment near the PM's seat, suggesting potential for disruption. The union minister described these actions as unfortunate and unjust to the nation, emphasizing the importance of orderly conduct in the Lok Sabha.

Beyond the political fray, Patil discussed important developmental initiatives like the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project. The conversation also highlighted India's strides towards becoming the world's third-largest economy, with new budget provisions aiming to propel inclusive growth across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)