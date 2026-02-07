Left Menu

India-US Trade Deal: A New Dawn for Indian Exports Amid Opposition Criticism

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauds the India-US interim trade agreement as a milestone in India's economic history, promising protection for farmers and reduced tariffs for Indian exports. While the government celebrates potential economic benefits, the Opposition voices concerns about agriculture and energy impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 22:41 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal lauded the India-US interim trade agreement on Saturday, declaring the day a pivotal moment in India's economic history. Goyal confidently stated that Indian farmers and producers would face no losses under the deal, despite criticism from the Opposition regarding agriculture and national interests.

Addressing the media, Goyal highlighted the dramatic reduction in US tariffs on Indian goods, opening a USD 30 trillion economy to Indian exporters. He emphasized safeguards for Indian farmers, listing exempted products like dairy and key grains. The framework promises Indian agricultural exports zero-duty access to the US.

Beyond agriculture, the agreement grants zero-duty access for various Indian export sectors, promising job creation and economic growth. Goyal outlined plans for technology cooperation, while critics like Congress and AAP questioned the deal's implications, voicing concerns over its impact on domestic markets and international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

