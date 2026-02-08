Takaichi's Winter Election Challenge: Snowfall and Sanakatsu Momentum

On Sunday, Japanese voters braved the elements in a pivotal election expected to favor Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, anticipated to gain significant seats despite challenging weather conditions. Takaichi, leading Japan's conservative front, is targeting over 300 seats out of 465 in the lower house according to polls.

The election is critical for Takaichi's coalition with the Japan Innovation Party, which requires 310 seats to surpass the opposition's control in the upper chamber. Takaichi's policies, including increased military spending and tax cuts, have stirred financial markets, with growing popularity among younger voters boosting her mandate.

Record snowfall poses challenges in northern and eastern Japan, with forecasts of up to 70 cm of snow potentially deterring voter turnout. Campaigners encouraged early voting to avoid snowstorms, while the influence of organized voting groups, like Komeito, may be amplified by the weather.

