Controversial Voting Video Raises Eyebrows in Maharashtra

A viral video depicts a boy casting a vote in Maharashtra's Zilla Parishad elections, amidst controversy as his father, a candidate, explains it was a learning experience. Officials objected, but the father maintains the act was harmless, seeking to demonstrate the voting process to his son.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 08-02-2026 08:35 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A viral video has surfaced showing a 14-year-old boy allegedly casting a vote during the Zilla Parishad elections in Maharashtra's Solapur district, fueling controversy. The incident occurred at a polling booth at Yashwant Nagar in Akluj, with the boy accompanied by his father, Arjun Sinh Mohite Patil, a candidate in the election.

The footage clearly shows the young boy pressing the button on the EVM machine, an act that has raised questions about voting protocols. Mohite Patil defended the incident, stating that his son merely wanted to observe the voting process in action. Despite objections from polling officials, Patil convinced them to allow his son to witness the vote firsthand.

Mohite Patil told the media, 'My son wanted to see how a vote is cast, and that is why I took him inside. I do not think there is anything objectionable in this.' The incident has sparked a debate around electoral regulations and the importance of maintaining strict voting procedures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

