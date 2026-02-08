U.S.-Honduras Security Collaboration: Trump Meets Asfura
U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he recently met with Honduran President Nasry Asfura at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. According to Trump, the U.S. and Honduras share a strong partnership, chiefly focusing on security concerns.
The conversation centered around countering dangerous cartels, drug traffickers, and the deportation of illegal migrants and gang members from the United States. This meeting is indicative of ongoing collaborative efforts between the two nations.
Asfura, a conservative politician and businessman, assumed office as the president of Honduras last month. His election victory came after a contentious race marked by fraud allegations and political tensions exacerbated by perceived interference from the U.S.
