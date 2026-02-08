Left Menu

U.S.-Honduras Security Collaboration: Trump Meets Asfura

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Honduran President Nasry Asfura at Mar-a-Lago. The leaders discussed their countries' close partnership on security issues, including combating cartels, drug traffickers, and deporting illegal migrants and gang members. Asfura recently took office following a contested election in Honduras amidst U.S. involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 08:39 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 08:39 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he recently met with Honduran President Nasry Asfura at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach. According to Trump, the U.S. and Honduras share a strong partnership, chiefly focusing on security concerns.

The conversation centered around countering dangerous cartels, drug traffickers, and the deportation of illegal migrants and gang members from the United States. This meeting is indicative of ongoing collaborative efforts between the two nations.

Asfura, a conservative politician and businessman, assumed office as the president of Honduras last month. His election victory came after a contentious race marked by fraud allegations and political tensions exacerbated by perceived interference from the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

