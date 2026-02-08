Ramesh Chennithala Urges Boycott of Kerala Conference

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has called on several eminent personalities to reconsider their involvement in an upcoming international conference organized by the Kerala government. In an open letter, Chennithala expressed concerns that the conference, set for February 15, is politically motivated given the approaching Assembly elections.

The letter, addressed to notable figures such as Amartya Sen and Romila Thapar, warns that attending might be perceived as a moral endorsement of the current regime, which faces criticism regarding democratic freedoms and public accountability. He emphasized that under normal circumstances, such engagements would be commendable but highlighted the unique political context in Kerala.

Chennithala underscored potential implications of attending, including the use of curated content as election material for the incumbent government. He further urged attendees to demand transparency and address civil liberties and institutional accountability issues openly, should they participate. The Kerala government has not yet responded to the open letter.

(With inputs from agencies.)