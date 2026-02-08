Mosque Tragedy: Chaos in the Muslim World
Farooq Abdullah, NC president, expressed sorrow over a mosque blast in Pakistan, suggesting it signals a moral decline. A suicide bomber struck during prayers, killing and injuring worshippers. The Islamic State claimed responsibility. Abdullah refrained from labeling Pakistan a terrorist state amid increasing violence in the Muslim world.
In a poignant address, Farooq Abdullah, president of the National Conference, condemned the recent mosque explosion in Pakistan, reflecting on the devastating impact of violence on the Muslim community. He indicated the attack symbolizes a worrying departure from righteousness.
The tragedy unfolded when a 32-year-old suicide bomber targeted the Khadijatul Kubra mosque in Islamabad, killing at least 36 worshippers and injuring 169. The Islamic State faction in Pakistan has taken responsibility for this horrific act, sparking international concern over escalating violence in the region.
Abdullah, while offering condolences in Pulwama, refrained from commenting on calls to label Pakistan a terrorist state, underscoring the chaotic state of the Muslim world today. This incident marks another grim milestone in a region beleaguered by turmoil and unrest.
