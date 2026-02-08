Left Menu

Sanae Takaichi's Winter Election Gamble: A Triumph in the Snow

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's Liberal Democratic Party is projected to secure a substantial majority in Japan's lower house election, leveraging her high approval ratings. However, her policies, such as plans for tax cuts, have raised concerns among investors and strained ties with China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-02-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 16:47 IST
Sanae Takaichi

In a notable political maneuver, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is projected to lead her Liberal Democratic Party to a significant victory in the lower house election, commanding a strong majority, as exit polls reported by NHK suggest. This will see her party gaining between 274 and 328 of the 465 available seats.

Takaichi, Japan's first female prime minister, called for this uncommon winter election, capitalizing on her high popularity to advance her political agenda. Her stance has attracted young voters, inspired a phenomenon dubbed "sanakatsu," and earned her the endorsement of former U.S. President Donald Trump.

Despite her popularity, concerns have arisen over Takaichi's proposed tax cuts, which have unsettled financial markets. Her nationalistic policies have also stirred tensions with China, particularly regarding defense strategies, as her win could further empower her agenda.

(With inputs from agencies.)

