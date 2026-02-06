Sabarimala Gold Loss Case: Delayed Justice or Political Strategy?
Ramesh Chennithala accuses Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of delaying charges in Sabarimala gold loss cases. Chennithala argues government's actions help CPI(M) leaders secure bail and questions SIT's progress.
Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has accused Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan of hindering the filing of charge sheets in the Sabarimala gold loss cases. Chennithala highlighted that delays are caused by pending prosecution sanctions and incomplete chemical tests, both under state government control.
Chennithala alleges that the government is intentionally delaying legal proceedings to allow arrested CPI(M) leaders to secure bail. He argues that the investigation has lost momentum, as key procedures like chemical analysis have not been expedited.
Furthermore, Chennithala calls for a CBI probe into alleged fund diversions by CPI(M), pointing to claims by a former party member regarding financial misconduct. He stresses the importance of transparency and accountability in addressing these allegations.
