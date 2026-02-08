Left Menu

Takaichi’s LDP Landslide: A New Era of Stability in Japan’s Economic Policy

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition is on course to secure a substantial majority in the lower house election, with exit polls signaling a major win. Experts suggest this victory could stabilize financial markets, allowing Takaichi to enhance Japan's economic policy with a focus on national champions and fiscal sustainability.

  • Country:
  • Japan

A significant political shift appears imminent in Japan as Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's coalition nears a sweeping victory in the lower house election. Exit polls from the public broadcaster NHK forecast her Liberal Democratic Party will capture between 274 and 328 seats, far exceeding the 233 required for a majority.

This anticipated triumph is viewed positively by financial experts. Chris Scicluna of Daiwa Capital Markets Europe remarked, 'The stock market favors Takaichi, and such a win promises good news for equities.' Senior economists suggest the outcome affirms fiscal stability, easing policymaking that often becomes cumbersome with a weaker government.

The expected political stability is poised to reinforce policy continuity, particularly in fiscal support and defense spending. While the fiscal dominance theme stays prevalent, experts warn of potential market caution if fiscal expansion lacks clarity on sustainable funding. Nonetheless, Takaichi's strengthened mandate is likely to fortify Japan's economic strategy focused on promoting industrial scale and competitiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

