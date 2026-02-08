Left Menu

Nitin Nabin's Leadership Debut: A New Era for BJP

BJP national president Nitin Nabin, representing Bankipur in the Bihar Assembly, will attend his first session as the party chief. Nabin, elected as BJP's 12th national president, marks a generational shift. His visit includes public events and an organisational meeting at the party office in Patna.

Updated: 08-02-2026 21:20 IST
BJP national president Nitin Nabin, representing the Bankipur seat, is set to make his debut in the Bihar Assembly session this week. This marks his first appearance since being elected as party chief.

Beginning Monday, Nabin will embark on a two-day visit to Bihar where he will engage in public events and conduct an organisational meeting at the BJP office in Patna, according to BJP national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh.

Nabin, who took office unopposed on January 20 as the 12th national president, symbolizes a generational shift in the party. During his visit, he will also meet with the Bihar BJP legislature party's leader and members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

