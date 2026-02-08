Left Menu

Postponement of TNPSC Exams Sparks Political Outcry in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission's (TNPSC) cancellation of Group II exams has ignited political tensions. Opposition leaders, including Edapaddi K Palaniswami, criticize the DMK government over technical issues causing chaos. A re-exam is promised, but leaders allege incompetence and demand accountability from the current administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The abrupt cancellation of the TNPSC Group II and II A main examinations on Sunday has unleashed a political storm, with opposition leaders accusing the DMK government of severe administrative mismanagement. The exams were called off due to technical glitches in center allocation, affecting countless candidates.

Opposition figures, including AIADMK's Edapaddi K Palaniswami, labeled the delay as unprecedented and critiqued the state's governance. TVK founder Vijay claimed the blunder reflected the government's failure to uphold its promises to the youth, stirring widespread discontent.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin faces mounting pressure as calls for accountability grow. The TNPSC pledges to reschedule the exams, promising new dates and a smoother process soon to salvage the public's trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

