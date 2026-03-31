Political Storm in Odisha: Biju Patnaik Controversy Heats Up Assembly

The Odisha Assembly turned into a battleground on Tuesday as opposition members vocally criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for derogatory remarks about the state's revered former Chief Minister, Biju Patnaik. The session saw the assembly filled with slogans and demands for a censure motion against the lawmaker.

Leading the charge, opposition legislators from BJD, Congress, and CPI(M) condemned the silence of the state's BJP government on Dubey's statement criticizing Patnaik's legacy. Deputy Opposition leader Prasana Acharya passionately argued for a debate, reflecting the widespread public discontent sparked by the issue.

The controversy has snowballed into a statewide movement, with outraged citizens staging demonstrations and burning effigies. Despite Dubey's later clarification and praise for Patnaik, calls for an unconditional apology persist, highlighting the deep-seated reverence for the former Chief Minister.

(With inputs from agencies.)