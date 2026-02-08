Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Financial Battle: Stalin vs. Union

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin criticizes the BJP government for withholding funds, creating financial strain. Despite declining tax revenue due to GST changes, the state must maintain welfare schemes. The government introduces the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme to support employees amid budget challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 08-02-2026 21:46 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 21:46 IST
Tamil Nadu's Financial Battle: Stalin vs. Union
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin accused the BJP-led Union government of withholding funds, thus placing financial stress on the state. He alleged that the share of central taxes to Tamil Nadu had been gradually diminished, creating an artificial financial crisis.

Stalin highlighted the impact of GST changes on tax revenue, adding that the state had to persist with welfare initiatives despite financial constraints. Recalling a metaphor from former Chief Minister C N Annadurai, he described the state's coffers as empty, attributing the financial stress to deliberate action by the central government.

In response to demands from government employees, Stalin announced the Tamil Nadu Assured Pension Scheme, promising an addition of Rs 13,000 crore to the Pension Fund, and an annual contribution of Rs 11,000 crore. The Chief Minister assured that despite fiscal challenges, the government would uphold employee welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

