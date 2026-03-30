DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin lists welfare schemes, underlines initiatives like CM's Breakfast scheme, at Kanchipuram rally.
PTI | Kanchipuram | Updated: 30-03-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 17:03 IST
- Country:
- India
DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin lists welfare schemes, underlines initiatives like CM's Breakfast scheme, at Kanchipuram rally.
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