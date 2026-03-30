Kanimozhi Defends Welfare Schemes as Social Investments

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Monday criticized the portrayal of welfare schemes as mere 'freebies', defending them as crucial 'social investments' aimed at fostering social justice.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi highlighted the fare-free bus travel for women as an initiative that not only aids economic growth by enhancing the buying power of beneficiaries but also empowers women by supporting their work-related travel needs.

Emphasizing the positive economic impact of these schemes, she noted that her party has successfully met 404 of 505 poll promises made in 2021, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, she pointed to initiatives like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children as evidence of the party's commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)