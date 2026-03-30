Left Menu

Kanimozhi Defends Welfare Schemes as Social Investments

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi defends welfare initiatives like fare-free bus travel for women as essential social investments for securing justice and stimulating economic growth. Citing the positive impact of these schemes on local economies and social equity, she emphasizes their role in empowering women and fulfilling the party's commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-03-2026 13:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 13:05 IST
Kanimozhi Defends Welfare Schemes as Social Investments
Kanimozhi
  • Country:
  • India

Senior DMK leader Kanimozhi on Monday criticized the portrayal of welfare schemes as mere 'freebies', defending them as crucial 'social investments' aimed at fostering social justice.

Speaking to reporters, Kanimozhi highlighted the fare-free bus travel for women as an initiative that not only aids economic growth by enhancing the buying power of beneficiaries but also empowers women by supporting their work-related travel needs.

Emphasizing the positive economic impact of these schemes, she noted that her party has successfully met 404 of 505 poll promises made in 2021, ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Additionally, she pointed to initiatives like the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme for school children as evidence of the party's commitment to social welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

Revitalizing Banking: IBC's Impact on India's Financial Health

 India
2
KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations?

KMT Leader Cheng Li-wun to Visit China: A New Era for Taiwan-China Relations...

 Global
3
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Silence on Sabarimala

 India
4
South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

South Korea Navigates Russian Naphtha Imports Amidst Middle East Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Billions in green funding, little impact on SDG 15 progress

Female students show higher AI adoption rates, challenging traditional tech trends

AI’s future is not fully autonomous: Human oversight becomes essential

Quantum vs classical AI: Traditional models still lead in phishing detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026