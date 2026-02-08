Justice for Ankita: Uncovering the 'VIP' Involved in Her Murder

In a significant political and social development, organizations across Uttarakhand have intensified their demands for a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, alleged to involve influential 'VIPs'. The Mahapanchayat, held at the Parade Ground, saw overwhelming participation from various factions, unified under the banner of the 'Ankita Nyay Yatra.'

Ankita's parents, along with numerous supporters, voiced their demands for the investigation to be supervised by a Supreme Court judge. Resolutions passed include treating Ankita's father's letter as the official complaint and an insistence on the involvement of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP members in the probe. A twelve-point resolution was signed and proposed, with a strong warning to escalate the movement if demands aren't met in 15 days.

New allegations surfaced when actress Urmila Sanawar published videos online, reigniting public interest and activism. Sanawar's videos accused a BJP affiliate, called 'Gattu,' of being involved in Ankita's murder. In response to these developments, Chief Minister Dhami has recommended a CBI inquiry, raising public expectations for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)