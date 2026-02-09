Tragedy Strikes as Buildings Collapse in Tripoli

At least six people were killed and seven more injured when two adjacent buildings collapsed in the city of Tripoli, Lebanon. The incident has left rescue teams rushing against time as more individuals remain trapped under the debris.

Abdel Hamid Karimeh, head of Tripoli's municipal council, provided updates at a press conference but refrained from estimating the number still trapped. The collapse happened in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood and involved buildings with 22 residents, according to Lebanon's civil defense head.

Amidst the chaos, rescue workers managed to retrieve three survivors from the rubble, offering a glimmer of hope as efforts continue. This tragic event underscores the urgent need for improved building regulations and disaster preparedness in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)