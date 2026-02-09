Tragedy Strikes as Buildings Collapse in Tripoli
In Tripoli, Lebanon, six people lost their lives and seven were injured when two adjoining buildings collapsed. Rescue teams continue to search for survivors with at least three people successfully rescued from the rubble so far. The incident occurred in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood.
Abdel Hamid Karimeh, head of Tripoli's municipal council, provided updates at a press conference but refrained from estimating the number still trapped. The collapse happened in the Bab al-Tabbaneh neighborhood and involved buildings with 22 residents, according to Lebanon's civil defense head.
Amidst the chaos, rescue workers managed to retrieve three survivors from the rubble, offering a glimmer of hope as efforts continue. This tragic event underscores the urgent need for improved building regulations and disaster preparedness in the region.
