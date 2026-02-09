Turbulent Turn: Venezuelan Opposition Ally Abducted Amidst Political Releases

In a dramatic development, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, announced that her ally, Juan Pablo Guanipa, was abducted shortly after his release from prison. Machado took to social media to relay that Guanipa was forcibly taken by armed men in civilian attire.

Guanipa's release was part of a broader move by Venezuela's acting government, led by President Delcy Rodriguez, to free numerous prominent opposition figures. This comes amidst increased pressure on Rodriguez's administration to release individuals detained due to their political ties and activities.

The abductions and releases unfolded soon after a visit by officials from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. Representatives of the acting government have remained silent on the matter, raising further questions about Venezuela's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)