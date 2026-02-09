Left Menu

Turbulent Turn: Venezuelan Opposition Ally Abducted Amidst Political Releases

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado reported the kidnapping of her ally Juan Pablo Guanipa, following his release from prison amidst political unrest in Venezuela. The release of opposition members like Guanipa comes as the acting government faces pressure to release detainees linked to political activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Caracas | Updated: 09-02-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 10:47 IST
Turbulent Turn: Venezuelan Opposition Ally Abducted Amidst Political Releases
Maria Corina Machado
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

In a dramatic development, Maria Corina Machado, a prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, announced that her ally, Juan Pablo Guanipa, was abducted shortly after his release from prison. Machado took to social media to relay that Guanipa was forcibly taken by armed men in civilian attire.

Guanipa's release was part of a broader move by Venezuela's acting government, led by President Delcy Rodriguez, to free numerous prominent opposition figures. This comes amidst increased pressure on Rodriguez's administration to release individuals detained due to their political ties and activities.

The abductions and releases unfolded soon after a visit by officials from the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights. Representatives of the acting government have remained silent on the matter, raising further questions about Venezuela's tumultuous political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

Empowering Farmers: The Shetkari Samruddhi Project's Transformative Effect

 India
2
Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

Bomb Threat Shuts Down Patna Civil Court Temporarily

 India
3
Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

Jimmy Lai's Sentence: Global Outcry and Political Implications

 Global
4
Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

Opposition Disrupts Lok Sabha Over India-US Trade Agreement

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial Intelligence in Health Care Needs Governance, Not Hype, to Truly Deliver Benefits

Imported Inflation: How Food Prices Shape the Cost of Living in Timor-Leste

How Inflation Reshaped Wealth and Widened Gaps Across European Households

Escaping Poverty Is Not Enough: Inside East Asia’s Fragile Middle-Class Expansion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026